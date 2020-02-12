A police chase ended in a car crash that ejected a driver from his car and caused a motor engine to be thrown out from the vehicle and hit a nearby resident, East Side fire officials said on Facebook Wednesday night.
The chase ended in the 14000 block of Old Hammond Highway around before 7:45 p.m., according to the East Side Fire Department Facebook post. It isn't immediately clear if law enforcement or the other driver caused the wreck, but the person running from authorities ran their car into multiple trees.
That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.
The ejected motor of the fleeing person's car hit an apartment door and a resident inside the apartment. That person was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Facebook post.
It is unknown at this time what caused the police chase.