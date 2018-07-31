The 19-year-old shot by a Louisiana state trooper during a traffic stop in Baton Rouge three weeks ago was shot in the back — and shrapnel near his spine has left him without feeling in his feet, the young man's lawyer said Tuesday.
The lawyer, Don Cazayoux, told The Advocate that doctors have deemed it too dangerous to remove the fragments. He said the teen, who was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over, remains hospitalized and is undergoing therapy three times a day.
"The doctors have not indicated whether they think he'll recover or not," Cazayoux, a former congressman and U.S. attorney in Baton Rouge, said in an interview.
State police have said Trooper Kasha Domingue believed the 19-year-old was charging toward her when she pulled her service weapon and opened fire. Cazayoux disputed that account, noting the teenager, whom he did not identify, was not armed and has not been booked on any counts in connection with the traffic stop.
"It's hard to be charging at somebody when you're shot in the back," Cazayoux said. "He was clearly just running away, and he wasn't under arrest so it's not likely they'll charge him."
The shooting happened about 3 a.m. July 10 near Village St. George. The 19-year-old — along with two other youths — bolted from a car after Domingue pulled the vehicle over for making an illegal U-turn near the intersection of Perkins Road and Potwin Drive.
Lt. J.B. Slaton, a State Police spokesman, declined to comment on Cazayoux's remarks but said Tuesday that Domingue remains on desk duty pending a criminal investigation.
State Police recovered surveillance video of the shooting from the nearby Village Grocery but have declined to make the footage public.
The shooting was not captured by Domingue's body-worn camera because the device was "defective," the trooper's attorney, Floyd Falcon, told The Advocate last week. Falcon said the trooper also was driving a new State Police unit that had not been outfitted with a dashboard camera, a technology used by all state troopers to record traffic stops.
Falcon has said that Domingue reported the faulty Axon body camera to a supervisor but that it had not been replaced. "It's unfortunate because I think it would help in this case," Falcon said last week.
State Police also declined to comment on Falcon's account. Axon has not responded to requests for comment.
Based on his own review of the shooting scene — which to this day includes several investigative markings made by law enforcement — Cazayoux estimated the trooper had been as far as 10 feet away from the teen when she shot him in the back.
Federal authorities have not expressed an interest in the case, but Cazayoux said he believes it would be "better if another agency (other than State Police) investigated" the shooting. State Police historically have investigated shootings involving their own troopers and rarely refer investigations to outside agencies.
"It would make more sense to have an independent body involved," said Cazayoux, who added that he has had professional dealings for years with the State Police.
While the 19-year-old was not booked in the traffic stop, state police arrested the driver of the car, Jamaal Kendall Mire Jr., 19, on counts of resisting an officer and possession of marijuana. He was also cited for making an illegal U-turn.
Mire was initially compliant during the traffic stop but at some point told everyone in the vehicle to run, Kalief Sconiers, a front-seat passenger who remained in the vehicle, told The Advocate shortly after the shooting.
Sconiers has said the 19-year-old was trying "to get away" when Domingue shot him.
Hours before the shooting, Domingue had fired her stun gun after pulling over a vehicle without a license plate. A passenger also fled the scene during that traffic stop, and Domingue fired her stun gun at him as he climbed a residential fence on Oak Creek Road, according to court records.