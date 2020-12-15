The vice president of the Baton Rouge police union has been fired for giving an unauthorized interview to a former local television reporter, just weeks after he sued the department over the internal investigation that has now ended with his termination.

Officer Siya Creel, who had served with the department for five years, filed a lawsuit earlier this month claiming his free speech rights were violated when BRPD leadership opened the investigation into his conduct. The issue was an interview about a billboard campaign the union launched during the summer to bemoan the Baton Rouge homicide rate, an indirect jab at the police chief and mayor.

Officials announced Creel's termination on Tuesday, saying he had violated department policies, and revealed that another officer had been arrested following a separate internal investigation.

Corporal Jeremiah Ardoin was arrested for alleged crimes involving stolen property, officials said. The department did not disclose details of the case, which has not before been reported publicly.

Ardoin had served 12 years and was assigned to the BRPD Criminal Investigative Bureau. Officials said he has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Such probes are conducted after criminal investigations have concluded, per department policy.

This is a developing story and will be updated.