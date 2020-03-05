When Angela Wolf received news her son had been shot, she rushed to the crime scene and then to the hospital, panicked but not entirely surprised, hoping for the best.

It wasn't the first time he'd been injured in gunfire — but, she would soon learn from his doctors, it would be the last.

Keandre Wolf, 25, was found suffering from multiple gunshots inside a house on Pear Street in Old South Baton Rouge early Wednesday, police said. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

"The amount of gun violence all around us — it's just horrible," Angela Wolf said in an interview at her house Thursday morning. "I know the values I instilled in him made some impression … but it wasn't enough to keep him safe."

Another person was injured in the shooting but is expected to survive. Angela Wolf said that man is her son's childhood friend but authorities haven't released his name per medical privacy laws.

Baton Rouge police have said only that detectives believe the shooting was drug related. They haven't provided additional details during their ongoing investigation.

Keandre Wolf had a limited criminal history, including allegations he ran from police on multiple occasions, once after officers found him with other people inside a suspected drug house, court records show. Those cases either were dismissed or resulted in misdemeanor convictions.

He had been shot once before, receiving serious injuries a few years ago when a bullet struck him in the side, Angela Wolf said.

He sometimes hung with the wrong crowd, not realizing he was putting himself in danger, she said. "He was a big child at heart. He still had some growing up to do."

Keandre Wolf had moved to Baker with his girlfriend several months earlier, a change both women hoped would keep him away from the culture of gun violence that permeates some Baton Rouge neighborhoods.

"I brought him all the way to Baker, but I couldn't keep him away from it," his girlfriend said, speaking softly between sobs. The couple had been together for several years. She said they had been talking about starting a family of their own the night before he died.

His older sister had recently had a baby, making him an uncle for the first time. His mom said Keandre's niece was "the love of his life" and he would often ask to babysit.

"The first time he held her, he just started crying like a baby himself," Angela Wolf said. "He didn't care that we were all watching. … That's the kind of person he was."

As she starts adjusting to life without her son, Wolf said she can't help but worry the case will go unsolved.

"I feel like when the police say it's drug related, they won't really do anything," she said. "But I hope they do their jobs because he didn't deserve this. We need their help."