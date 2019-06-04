Police tape separates two sections of a housing complex on O’Neal Lane as of noon Tuesday as authorities investigate a double homicide.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies walk in and out of a home within the parameter and several people nearby the home hug and cry, though police have not publicly identified the victims or a motive.
Neighbors stand around talking about what could’ve happened, but they say it’s rare for this kind of police presence in their neighborhood.
“We’ve got kids and usually we’re outside early every other day than today,” said neighbor Miriam Vakneen. She said she and her family slept through the shooting, being farther down the complex, but woke up and came outside when police units started overtaking their parking lot.
Several of Vakneen’s neighbors arrived soon after, saying they’d heard about the shooting on the news.
They say there are sometimes unfamiliar people walking through the area late at night, usually teenagers, but nothing that would indicate a crime issue in their complex.
“For this to happen in the middle of the day, it’s just crazy,” Cadaryl Brin said.