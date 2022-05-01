Baton Rouge Police are investigating a group of drivers who on Saturday night blocked College Drive at Interstate-10 with "reckless driving" that included doing donuts and "wheelies."
The stunts gathered a large crowd of onlookers and shut down the intersection, according to videos that spread on social media.
"We were made aware of individuals involved in reckless driving driving on College Drive and I-10," a statement from Baton Rouge Police on Sunday said. "Units were on other calls for service and were dispatched to the scene."
Police said they were able to clear the scene and reopen the roadways. The department said it's familiar with individuals involved, who have been issued citations in the past for reckless driving.
"BRPD investigators are actively investigating this incident," the statement said.
Many people on social media complained about traffic backups caused by the impromptu road closure, which happened after a Garth Brooks concert at LSU.