The juvenile killed in a shooting late Friday off North Boulevard in Baton Rouge has been identified as 14-year-old Brionne Linson.

Baton Rouge police released the boy's name and age in a news release Monday afternoon.

Linson was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of South 16th Street and North Boulevard on Friday night, just a short distance away from where another teenager was shot in the arm. Police first located that victim, who is 18 years old and received injuries that weren't considered life threatening.

The address that police provided for Linson is 1854 North Street, which is about half a mile from where he was found shot.