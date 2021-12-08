Editor's note: This story includes descriptions of sexual abuse.

As jury selection kicked off the trial of Melanie Curtin, a 42-year-old Denham Springs woman convicted last week of helping a former sheriff’s deputy rape and film an unconscious adult victim, judge Brian Abels wanted to make something perfectly clear.

"This is not the Dennis Perkins case," he told a potential juror. "You understand that, right?"

Perkins, the ex-Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy charged with helping Curtin violate the inert woman as the pair took turns filming the assault in 2014, faces a laundry list of sex crime charges on a separate indictment.

The jury candidate replied that she understood; but another prospective juror seemed unconvinced. “Birds of a feather flock together,” the second woman said a few minutes later.

Neither candidates were picked for Curtin’s jury. But their answers foreshadowed how Perkins, whose allegations shocked residents of this rural-suburban parish upon his arrest in 2019, would loom over the remainder of Curtin's trial.

Perkins invoked his Fifth Amendment right to avoid taking the witness stand last week. But, because evidence against Curtin implicated the former deputy, her trial revealed new details about the case prosecutors have built against him — including how he allegedly used tools and training as a law enforcement officer to commit crimes.

Before closing arguments, Abels suggested that Perkins’ name was mentioned “perhaps more than any other individual'' throughout the trial.

+2 Accomplice of former Louisiana deputy convicted of rape, video voyeurism; faces life in prison A woman accused of helping a former sheriff’s deputy rape and film an unconscious adult victim broke down in tears Friday when a Livingston Pa…

What started the investigation

It was a tip from the software company Adobe to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that spurred the Attorney General's investigation into Perkins, according to a cybercrime detective who testified in Curtin's trial.

He was arrested, and his Livingston Parish home searched, in November of that year.

The attorney general later charged Perkins and his former school teacher ex-wife with a combined 150 counts of sex crimes, including allegations that they sexually abused children over many years and that Dennis Perkins violated a dog.

Melanie Curtin’s two charges — aggravated rape and video voyeurism— stemmed only from the 2014 assault and did not involve juvenile victims.

Curtin, 42, a former real estate agent in Denham Springs and also a former employee of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, was the third person to be charged from that probe, and the first to go to trial. She faces life in prison for her aggravated rape conviction.

A 'tremendous’ digital trail of photos, videos

A trove of digital mementos Perkins guarded for years as a catalog of sexual conquests, as described by Curtin’s defense lawyers, formed the bulk of the Louisiana Attorney General’s evidence against her.

The sting on Perkins’ home yielded “a tremendous number of photos and videos” of alleged sex crimes, plus thousands of text messages and internet histories preserved by the former cop on a hard drive, iPhone backups and other devices, detective Brian Wilson testified.

Wilson said that Perkins used a data-privacy app called Keep Your Media Safe to encrypt many of those files. One hard-drive held four terabytes of encrypted data, the detective testified. For perspective, a terabyte of data contains 1,000 gigabytes and an average smartphone has 64 gigabytes of storage.

Cyber crimes detective Gene Guidry said Perkins maintained one large file called The List. Within that file, he stored hundreds of sub-files named for women with whom he had had sex, including photos depicting sex acts.

One of them was a file named “Mel,” for Melanie Curtin — evidence, her lawyer suggested, that she had been “groomed” by the former deputy.

During accused accomplice’s trial, investigator says ex-deputy drugged, raped women An investigator in a major Livingston Parish sex crimes case testified Wednesday that a former sheriff's deputy drugged multiple women before …

Key evidence against Curtin recovered from Perkins’ stash was a 17-minute video, played for the jury several times last week in a closed courtroom, of Curtin and Perkins repeatedly violating an adult woman whom both of them knew at the time. The victim's face was covered and she lay unmoving during the episode as the pair took turns filming her, according to witness descriptions of the video.

The attorney general’s office used decoding software called Oxygen Forensic Detective to de-encrypt Perkins’ devices. Without that service, “who knows if we would have found” evidence like the video, Wilson said.

In Perkins' files, Wilson testified, investigators also unearthed documents resembling criminal background checks performed on various women. Defense attorney John McLindon asked in cross examination whether Perkins could have obtained those documents through software readily available to him as a deputy.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

On the stand, though, Wilson couldn’t say for sure whether they were background checks or some other kind of “law enforcement document.”

Had Perkins not kept that video in his stash, it would be difficult to speculate how the prosecution against Curtin would have unfolded, said assistant Louisiana Attorney General Barry Milligan, the lead prosecutor.

"It was possibly the single strongest piece of evidence I've seen in a criminal case," he said.

Testimony: Ex-deputy drugged ‘multiple women’

Curtin’s defense hinged on her lawyer’s argument that Dennis Perkins had slipped something into her drink on that night in 2014 — and that she, as well as the unconscious victim violated in the video, couldn’t recall the incident.

Both prosecutors and McLindon conceded that they lacked direct evidence that Dennis Perkins had drugged women before violating them.

Instead, they relied on circumstantial details to craft those arguments, including testimony that Perkins brought evidence bags of pills home from his earlier job as a narcotics detective; that other alleged victims have said they have no memories of encounters with Perkins; and that Dennis and Cynthia Perkins joked about surreptitiously drugging women.

+2 Her case is tied to alleged sex crimes by deputy, teacher. Can jurors keep them separate? A high-profile sex crimes trial in Livingston Parish opened Tuesday with prospective jurors facing questions about whether they would be able …

Dennis Perkins once sent a meme to his ex-wife that referenced placing drugs in women's drinks with the caption “lol," according to trial evidence.

“We believe he did this multiple times, to multiple women,” Guidry said in a recorded witness interview played before Curtin's jury.

Milligan, in closing arguments, claimed that Guidry was actually referencing sexual assault when he made that statement. But the detective acknowledged under cross-examination that he believed Dennis Perkins made a habit of drugging people.

Guidry said one of Perkins' juvenile victims told investigators Perkins gave them a "green pill" so they could "be asleep for when Santa Claus comes."

“That he was a narcotics detective, trained to recognize and educate people about drugs, makes this especially disturbing,” McLindon said.

‘Evil guy’

Whatever happens to Dennis Perkins “is for another jury on another day,” McLindon told Curtin’s jury during his opening argument. If he could agree with prosecutors on one thing, McLindon said, it was on the ways Perkins manipulated and tracked women.

“Dennis Perkins is a sick and dangerous man,” he said.

Dennis Perkins’ attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, declined to comment Tuesday on his client’s defense strategy, saying his trial is still too far away.

He acknowledged that it was natural for Perkins to be painted as “an evil guy'' in Curtin’s trial given the dynamics of the case. But testimony presented about Perkins last week is unlikely to influence Ambeau’s defense of his client one way or another, he said.

“Of course it was all about my client” in Curtin’s trial, Ambeau said. “I’m not mad at anyone for doing their jobs. The system is what it is.”

Milligan, the prosecutor, described the trials as less-closely related than onlookers might assume.

Prosecuting Curtin for a crime that so closely involved someone not named as a defendant in her case was “somewhat difficult,” he said after the trial. “But I think this case was less connected to Dennis and Cynthia Perkins’ case than people think,” Milligan said. “It happened on its own, in 2014.”

While Perkins sought a plea deal with the Attorney General’s office in pre-trial hearings over the summer, such a deal now seems dead in the water, Ambeau said: Perkins’ defense has “gone down that road, and I don’t think they’re going to come back with anything,” he said.

Cynthia Perkins’ trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14, 2022, with Dennis Perkins set to be tried separately three months later.