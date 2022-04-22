A Baton Rouge woman wanted to teach her 4-year-old granddaughter not to sneak sips of alcohol.
But after the little girl's siblings told detectives that their grandmother forced the toddler to finish a bottle of 80-proof whiskey as her mother watched, the mother and grandmother were arrested on first-degree homicide, police records show.
China Record, 4, died Thursday at her Wallis Street home from acute alcohol poisoning, the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said. Both the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother Kadjah Record, 28, were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison for first-degree murder early Friday morning.
China's death was the second killing of a child under five in East Baton Rouge in nine days, and the City-Parish's fourth such killing this year — a staggering figure that far outpaces the single homicide of a child logged by this point in 2021, Advocate records show.
Arrest documents for Roxanne and Kadjah Record said that the two women became angry after China took a sip from a bottle of Canadian Mist, an 80 proof whiskey.
The grandmother then made little China get down on her knees in a hallway and forced the child to drink the remainder of the bottle, which was "over half full." Meanwhile, her mother looked on, the documents say. When China finished the alcohol, her mother allegedly placed her unresponsive child in a bathtub.
Whiskey at 80 proof is 40 percent alcohol.
Baton Rouge Police Department Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said that the little girl had a blood alcohol level of .680 when officers arrived at her family's home on Wallis Street late Thursday morning — more than eight times the limit at which adult drivers are considered legally intoxicated.
"Even if this was a full-grown adult, this is a fatal amount of alcohol," said Dr. Ernest P. Chiodo, a physician, attorney and toxicologist based in Chicago.
For comparison, when LSU student Max Gruver died In September 2017 after drinking 190 proof alcohol during a fraternity initiation game known as "Bible Study," his blood-alcohol level reached .495. A recent manual for medical personnel referenced says the median death-inducing blood alcohol level is 0.36, the doctor said.
After she was taken into custody, Roxanne Record said that "this went too far" and that she had "ruined everyone's lives," detectives said in arrest documents.
It was not immediately clear Friday whether either of the suspects had legal counsel.
Neighbors around the family's property on Wallis Street, a quiet block just off a bustling section of Florida Boulevard, said they had seen more than one child come and go from the house in the past. But the people who lived there had mostly kept to themselves in the two-or-so years since they'd moved in, neighbors said.
The sight of police, firefighters and EMS swarming the dilapidated house on the street's corner Thursday dismayed some of them.
"It's sickening," said Kiara Charles, 30, who lives several houses down the street from the Records' home.
The house at the end of the block was quiet Friday, with blacked-out windows and a couple of rickety cars parked in a back driveway.
The status of China's siblings, whom police reported interviewing at the home, was not immediately clear. A spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services said the agency was "devastated" to learn of China's death, but that the agency could not comment further.