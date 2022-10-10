Seven people have been arrested in connection to a shooting during the weekend that killed a teenager in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said the 16-year-old boy was killed at a birthday party on St. Paul Loop in Hammond near midnight Saturday after a shootout began among a young woman's boyfriend and other party guests.
Deputies say a social media video of a young woman dancing "lured her boyfriend and several of his friends to the party." An altercation ensued after between the girl and her boyfriend after he arrived.
The boyfriend left following the altercation, but later returned and fired shots at another vehicle at the party, whose occupants returned fire. Over 20 shots were fired in total, according to deputies.
Detectives believe the victim, a Hammond High student whose identity is being withheld due to his age, was struck and killed by a stray bullet.
Those arrested and the accusations against them include:
- Ella Bickham, 64, of Hammond on obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.
- Corey Williams, 18, of Hammond for interfering with a criminal investigation for starting an altercation with deputies before retrieving a gun and fleeing the scene.
- Jaylan Williams, 18, of Hammond on second-degree murder, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence and three counts of contributing to delinquency of a juvenile.
- A 17-year-old juvenile from Hammond on principal to second-degree murder.
- A 16-year-old juvenile from Hammond on second-degree murder, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal use of a weapon.
- Two other 17-year-old juveniles from Hammond on second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal use of weapons.
Deputies withheld the identities of the juvenile suspects due to their age. One of the 17-year-old juveniles arrested included Bradney McGary, who deputies asked the public to help find during the weekend before he surrendered himself Sunday afternoon.
“It’s shocking to consider that these individuals, both juveniles and adults, showed up to a birthday party armed with weapons, most of which who can’t even legally possess,” Travis said.