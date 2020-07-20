Baton Rouge police officers shot and killed a fugitive while trying to take him into custody at a Tigerland apartment complex overnight, officials said Monday.

Police have released few details on the shooting, which left the suspect dead on the scene and a police dog with serious injuries from the gunfire. The shooting occurred around 1:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue.

Officials have not released the name of the man who was killed but said that information would be provided later. They have also not said why officers were searching for him, though they called him a "wanted fugitive." Police did not elaborate on the charges he was facing or other details of the search or whether the suspect may have shot at officers first.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex where a double homicide last fall left a man and a woman dead inside one of the units — one directly adjacent to where the suspect was killed early Monday. Authorities cleared the scene without removing large amounts of blood splattered on the door and across the pavement. A total of 14 bullet holes were visible in the door and front exterior wall of the unit, each assigned an evidence marker.

A doormat displaying the faded words "All you need is LOVE" was covered in blood and surrounded with bloody footprints.

The Baton Rouge police dog injured was being treated and remained in stable condition, officials said Monday morning.

Sherrie Geither, who lives in the complex and acts as building manager, said the man killed had been staying in one of the apartments upstairs, not the one where the shooting occurred. She said she knew him for about five years and had the impression he was a decent guy. She found out recently that police were looking for him and that he was facing serious charges.

She said she believed the man was hiding from police. She had told officers recently that he was staying there after they asked her for information.

"Now I feel guilty because he's dead," she said, her voice faltering in an interview Monday morning. "He was always good to me. This is just a horrible situation."

Geither said she didn't witness the shooting itself but heard the gunshots loud and clear. As the building manager, she will likely be tasked with cleaning up the massive amounts of blood now caked on the walls and floors.

She also ended up delivering the news of the suspect's death to his daughter hours after the shooting, a conversation no one ever wants to have, she said.

"I think this building is cursed," she said, referring to the overnight police shooting and the 2019 double-homicide. "The number of people I've seen die from overdoses and shootings since I've lived here … you wouldn't believe."

The complex is toward the back of the Tigerland area, which was originally built to provide student housing near LSU decades ago. Many of the buildings have deteriorated and students have passed them up in favor of newer complexes outside the Tigerland development. Meanwhile, crime and violence have risen and landlords have become less discerning when deciding whom to accept as tenants, residents have said.

Geither said she has grown tired of finding hypodermic needles littering the parking lot and watching suspected drug deals right outside her window, but she also understands that people need somewhere to live and many Tigerland residents are struggling to survive. She said a lot of the nearby complexes will rent to anyone without performing a background check, which often allows landlords to set high rent prices because they're accepting otherwise undesirable tenants.

She also said the shooting early Monday rattled her enough that she might finally start seriously looking for a new apartment, especially coming just months after the October 2019 double-homicide.

That shooting left Stan Riley, 37, and Amanda Authement, 34, dead on the scene. Both victims lived in the complex but in different units. Two men were indicted earlier this year on murder charges, accused of opening fire during a planned drug deal.

Riley's widow, who spoke to the Advocate last year in the immediate aftermath of losing her husband, still lives in the complex. A memorial to him — a handmade wooden cross painted with his name — is displayed outside the apartment where his wife remains.

