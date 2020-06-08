A domestic dispute in Central late Sunday left the fighting couple largely unharmed while one of their companions ended up in a vegetative state from gunshot wounds and is not expected to survive his injuries, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Three people have been arrested. Their charges will likely be upgraded if the victim dies.
Timyra Scott, 19, is accused of opening fire into a vehicle that contained her boyfriend and three other people, one of whom was the victim, according to arrest reports. Scott's boyfriend had injured her during an altercation, which prompted her to arm herself and start shooting into the vehicle, deputies said.
Her boyfriend, Gregory Taplin, who turns 19 on Tuesday, is also accused of opening fire on Scott's house from the passenger seat of the car. The third person arrested is the driver, Edarius Anderson, 22. The victim's name has not been released.
The shooting occurred just before midnight Sunday in the 14600 block of Central Woods Road, which is off Sullivan Road.
Detectives interviewed all three suspects and at least one witness, and pieced together the following account.
Taplin caused Scott an injury to her lip, which became swollen, during their fight. She went inside her house and returned with a handgun, which she fired at the vehicle Taplin was riding in, striking the unidentified victim.
The car left but circled around and came back soon thereafter. That's when a witness reported seeing someone start shooting from the front passenger seat, which is where Taplin was sitting, according to deputies. There were three people inside the house at the time.
Then the car left again and drove to the hospital to drop off the victim. Taplin is also accused of throwing a handgun out of the vehicle on the way to the hospital and calling his girlfriend to tell her to pick up shell casings from the scene, according to his arrest report.
All three suspects were arrested Tuesday. Each faces multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, among other counts.