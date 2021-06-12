Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge, booking them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Narkeshia Green, 33, 1957 N. Ardenwood Drive, second-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Wyatt Salters, 21, 47 Papworth Ave., Metairie, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Michael Tarwater, 24, 10417 Fernbrook Ave., third-offense DWI, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.