Louisiana State Police vehicles parked at headquarters, Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish, state police said. 

The crash took place shortly after 4 p.m. Monday in Denham Springs, according to State Police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz. 

Scrantz said Kenneth Forest, 43, of Pride, was driving La. 16 south of La. 1033 on a 2020 Suzuki GSX1300. For reasons that aren't clear, the Suzuki left the roadway and struck a culvert.

Forest was wearing an approved helmet but suffered serious injuries and died after he was taken to the hospital. A toxicology sample was taken from Forest for analysis, Scrantz said. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

