A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish, state police said.
The crash took place shortly after 4 p.m. Monday in Denham Springs, according to State Police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Scrantz said Kenneth Forest, 43, of Pride, was driving La. 16 south of La. 1033 on a 2020 Suzuki GSX1300. For reasons that aren't clear, the Suzuki left the roadway and struck a culvert.
Forest was wearing an approved helmet but suffered serious injuries and died after he was taken to the hospital. A toxicology sample was taken from Forest for analysis, Scrantz said.
The crash remains under investigation.