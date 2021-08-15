Arson is believed to be the cause of a vacant house fire that occurred late Saturday night on N. 29 Street, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
According to information provided by the department, firefighters received a report of the fire at 1109 N. 29 St. around midnight.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a back storage area completely engulfed in flames. The fire extended into the attic of the central part of the home, causing the living area to sustain minor smoke and water damage.
The blaze was contained within 10 minutes.
Damages to the building are estimated at $30,000.
BRFD did not say why they suspect arson.
Anyone with any information on this fire is asked to contact Crimestoppers or BRFD Fire Investigators Division at (225) 354-1419,