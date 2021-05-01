Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge, booking them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, records show.
Those cited and the counts against them:
- Anthony Varnado, 57, 426 Evergreen Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, proof of insurance required, license plate required and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Dwayne Pea, 52, 1375 Bayberry Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.
- Ronald Leduff, 24, 4668 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.