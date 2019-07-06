A Baton Rouge man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard of his home, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Greg Dixon, 30, was found in his yard in the 1900 block of Spanish Town Road around 1:22 a.m. Saturday, police say. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators have not yet identified a motive or suspect for Dixon's death.
Anyone with information connected to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.