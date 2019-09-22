Two people who had been fighting were injured after exchanging gunfire at a Livingston nightclub early Sunday, authorities said.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said two men — whose identities were not released — had been fighting around 1 a.m. at a club off of North Cafe Line Road in Livingston. Authorities said the fight escalated, and they began shooting at each other.
Both suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds, police said. One man was hit in the shoulder and the other in the leg. The sheriff's office said they were treated and released at the hospital.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office continued investigating the shooting Sunday afternoon.
Officials didn't report any other injuries.
Editor's note: This article was changed on Sunday, September 22, 2019, to not that this incident was handled by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and did not involve Louisiana State Police.