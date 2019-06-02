lspstock.adv_HS_002
Louisiana State Police vehicles parked at headquarters, Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

State Police have confirmed Alysia Davidson McCarstle, 31, of Baton Rouge is the suspect in Saturday's deputy-involved shooting near Burbank Drive.

State Police say McCarstle was driving a stolen 2014 Honda Civic and was unrestrained at the time of the crash. She remains in a local hospital undergoing treatment.

Authorities still did not say in a press release Sunday whether the suspect was shot by a deputy, but previously said an unidentified deputy fired a shot during the encounter.

It's alleged McCarstle exited her own vehicle during an encounter with East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies near Pecan Tree Drive around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and got into another vehicle and attempted to flee. 

She then crashed into at least one EBRSO vehicle before crashing on Burbank Drive, State Police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

