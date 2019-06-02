State Police have confirmed Alysia Davidson McCarstle, 31, of Baton Rouge is the suspect in Saturday's deputy-involved shooting near Burbank Drive.
State Police say McCarstle was driving a stolen 2014 Honda Civic and was unrestrained at the time of the crash. She remains in a local hospital undergoing treatment.
Authorities still did not say in a press release Sunday whether the suspect was shot by a deputy, but previously said an unidentified deputy fired a shot during the encounter.
It's alleged McCarstle exited her own vehicle during an encounter with East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies near Pecan Tree Drive around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and got into another vehicle and attempted to flee.
She then crashed into at least one EBRSO vehicle before crashing on Burbank Drive, State Police say.
The investigation is ongoing.