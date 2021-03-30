A man was arrested Monday after he seriously injured another man by intentionally hitting him with a car in the parking lot of a gas station, according to Baton Rouge police.
Nathen Holt, 21, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. on charges of attempted second degree murder after he hit a man with his car following an argument at a Valero gas station located at 4887 Airline, according to booking documents.
The man was taken to the hospital with several serious injuries to his face and back, including missing teeth, facial fractures and a possible spine injury.
Police said Holt and the man had initially argued at another location after Holt accused the man of using his car without permission.
After the argument, the victim began to walk away towards the gas station parking lot. Holt then followed him with his car and hit him as he was walking.
Holt’s bond is currently set at $50,000.