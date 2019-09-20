A security guard is dead after deputies say another vehicle hit her parked car head-on, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
Deputies responded to an accident at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 19000 block of S. Harrell’s Ferry Road where Yolander Anderson, 46, was fatally injured.
Hicks said another vehicle headed eastbound left the roadway and hit her parked vehicle head-on. Anderson was providing security for the neighborhood at the time of the accident, according to Hicks.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital after the crash and the investigation is ongoing, Hicks said.