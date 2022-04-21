A fifth person has been arrested in an attack and armed robbery of an 87-year-old Holden man, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's said.
The January assault shocked the Holden community and prompted an outcry from residents to find the perpetrators.
A masked suspect confronted the elderly man outside his home, demanded money and any valuables, then attacked him, officials said. The suspect then tied the man up before stealing his car.
Deputies arrested Neal Chollette Thursday on criminal conspiracy to armed robbery. Sheriff Jason Ard said detectives learned Chollette had conducted surveillance prior to the attack.
Chollette was already in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on counts unrelated to the robbery.
Deputies have already arrested John Bailey, Rauman Laurent, Samuel Peavy and Pauline McCarthy in the January robbery.