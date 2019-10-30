A Baton Rouge police officer won't face criminal charges for shooting and killing a man in 2017 in a struggle as the man was being questioned about an ongoing child abuse investigation, District Attorney Hillar Moore III announced Wednesday.

Investigators found the man had attempted to flee, then started struggling with the officer, who tried using his stun gun multiple times to subdue him before drawing his service weapon. Moore said his office determined there isn't enough evidence to bring a criminal case to a grand jury.

Calvin Toney, 24, was pronounced dead on the scene after the shooting, which occurred outside his McClelland Drive apartment in November 2017. Officer Darrell Carter was placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation, but was later cleared to return to work and is now serving in the department's uniform patrol division.

Toney's death came one year after the officer shooting of Alton Sterling outside a Baton Rouge convenience store, which was captured on cell phone video that circulated on the internet and ignited nationwide protests about police brutality. It was a time of heightened mistrust between residents and local law enforcement, and the shooting on McClelland Drive opened old wounds. Community activists and elected officials gathered at the scene, some berating the officers on hand and others seeking to quell tensions.

+6 Child abuse case central to BR fatal police shooting of Calvin Toney; officer ID'd A child abuse investigation linked to Calvin Toney led authorities to his home Monday night, setting the scene for what law enforcement offici…

"These cases are never easy. In fact they're very difficult, very emotional," Moore said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference. "This is a serious matter and my office treats it as such."

Louisiana State Police investigated the shooting and turned over the results to local prosecutors, per normal protocol for such incidents.

Moore's office spent almost two years reviewing the evidence, piecing together body camera and surveillance footage along with witness statements and 911 calls to compile a more thorough account of what happened, which prosecutors presented during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

That account adds to the information released almost immediately after Toney's death.

Authorities said then Toney tried to flee the scene but instead ended up struggling with Carter. The officer tried using his stun gun multiple times, but ultimately fired one shot that struck Toney in the chest.

+9 Baton Rouge police award medal of valor to two officers involved in fatal shootings Two Baton Rouge police officers involved in separate fatal shootings in 2017 were awarded the medal of valor Wednesday for their actions durin…

The officer had accompanied a Department of Child and Family Services caseworker who was investigating a child abuse case involving Toney. His girlfriend had recently been arrested after her toddler son was hospitalized for burns, and investigators later learned she lived with Toney, who himself had been arrested in 2012 and accused of child abuse against his baby daughter. The victims' injuries in both cases were eerily similar, authorities noted.

Toney was sentenced to probation in that case, and in the months before his death had obtained his GED and entered the workforce, two accomplishments his family pointed to as evidence the young man had turned his life around and was doing his best. His relatives questioned whether police really needed to shoot him and pleaded with the public to withhold judgement until more information had been released.

Toney's girlfriend, Naima Kimber, ultimately pleaded guilty last year and was convicted of cruelty to juveniles. She was given a suspended sentence of eight years in prison and placed on probation. The conditions of her release included complying with all orders from DCFS, attending parenting classes and avoiding corporal punishment of children.