Postal service officials launched an investigation last week after a stack of “unattended mail” was found in Baton Rouge, but a Broadmoor neighbor said she saw a mail carrier dumping the letters into a storm drain.
The neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified for fear of retribution, said she was inside her home when her barking dog alerted her to someone outside. When she looked out, she saw a man stuffing the mail into a drain.
She went outside and took a picture of the mail before reporting it to the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. Investigators have since followed up with her and other neighbors, she said.
The neighbor did provide a description of the man and her photos of the mail truck and the letters to investigators. She said they told her the man was a relatively new postal carrier and did not yet have his own uniform.
Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeldrys Lowry confirmed that the agency received a report of unattended mail in the Baton Rouge area on July 17, but declined to provide specifics, citing privacy concerns.
“Special Agents from our Baton Rouge, La., office immediately responded and an investigation was initiated," Lowry said. "Victim notification letters will be sent and the recovered mail will be returned at the conclusion of the investigation. At this time, no additional information related to this investigation is available for public release due to Privacy Act considerations and the ongoing status of the USPS OIG’s investigation.”
Lowry cited the Privacy Act of 1974, which she said prohibits the Postal Service from sharing information about employees. The only exception, she said, is when criminal charges are filed against an employee.
While Lowry did not confirm whether an employee was under investigation in the case, she said that “this type of alleged behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated.”
“The overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees, which serve the public, are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior,” Lowry said.
A former postal carrier in Washington D.C. was sentenced to two years probation and 150 hours of community service last year after he pleaded guilty to obstruction of mails, according to a WJLA report and a Department of Justice news release.
The now-former postal worker dumped more than 15,000 pieces of mail in 17 large trash bags down a catch basin, according to the release.