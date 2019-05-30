A Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in April, Baton Rouge Police said.
Tedric Stevenson, 17, of 1825 Spanish Town Road, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder, in the shooting death of Bobby Duncan Jr., 15, on April 30.
Police said a Crime Stoppers tip helped in making the arrest.
Duncan was found by police on the evening of April 30, lying on the street, in the 300 block of South 18th St., with a gunshot wound to his head. Duncan died at the scene.
Police believe Stevenson shot Duncan after an altercation.