The fire that enveloped an Angola prison maintenance building Friday night was likely caused by an electrical malfunction, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The Angola fire response team arrived at the maintenance warehouse around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 after an employee in another building noticed the blaze, said spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue.
Investigators determined the fire likely began in the middle of the structure, where plumbing work was generally conducted. Although investigators could not determine the exact cause of the fire, they found evidence of an electrical malfunction inside the main electrical panel for the building, Rodrigue said.
State Fire Marshal Chief H. "Butch" Browning commended Angola's fire team for its efforts to extinguish the blaze. He also praised the volunteer fire departments in the area surrounding the prison for their work.