After decades working inside the local criminal justice system, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III points to several significant recent trends: more cases involving guns, more domestic violence arrests and technological improvements that have increased the volume of evidence, including cell phone data, bodycam videos and DNA.

Partly in response to those trends, Moore has arranged for an outside consulting agency to evaluate the existing structure of his office, focusing on staffing levels and workloads across the agency, and recommend potential changes.

"How can we better handle gun and domestic violence cases since they have just risen to the top so much lately," he said.

Moore was elected last year to his third six-year term. He anticipates the study will be completed next summer.

The current structure includes four prosecutors assigned to each of eight criminal court sections in the 19th Judicial District, as well as one who specializes in sex crimes, another specializing in domestic violence, five in juvenile court and a chief of litigation.

Moore said that structure essentially requires each assistant district attorney to become a "jack of all trades." He said potential changes could include enlarging the specialized divisions and adding a gun crimes unit as the Baton Rouge murder rate soars.

So far this year, the parish has recorded at least 143 murders — well above the record-breaking 2020 total with two weeks still left in 2021, according to records maintained by The Advocate. Within that total, the vast majority involve guns and more than 20% are considered domestic or intimate partner violence.

It's not just homicides; East Baton Rouge prosecutors handle about 3,000 cases involving dating violence or domestic violence each year, Moore said, also about 20% of their total annual caseload. He said those numbers have increased in recent years.

Before the pandemic arrived and during its early months, officials across the local criminal justice system focused on reducing the Baton Rouge jail population to minimize the spread of COVID. Prosecutors, for their part, implemented a faster arraignment process, shortening the time people were spending behind bars waiting for formal criminal charges to be filed. That means fewer defendants wasting weeks or months languishing in jail on relatively minor arrest counts that never result in actual charges.

With a historically low jail population, Moore said, he wanted to focus next on improving efficiency within his office. So he commissioned the study, which is being conducted by the Prosecutors' Center for Excellence, a New York-based consulting firm.

"The study will be a holistic review that will analyze data, records and policies, conduct interviews and perform observations," the contract states. Once all that is completed, the consultants will give the office a written report with recommendations.

The project is similar to an efficiency study of the Baton Rouge Police Department conducted in 2019, which has resulted in some organization changes within the agency that leaders say streamlined operations and better used technology.

The total number of arrests in East Baton Rouge has decreased significantly over the past several years, resulting in fewer cases being referred to prosecutors: from about 16,000 in 2016 to 11,500 in 2020, according to data from prosecutors. While the pandemic likely contributed to the decrease last year, Moore said the trend is noticeable.

However, the cases his office does receive are in some ways more complicated and time-consuming than ever before.

"If you talk to some of our prosecutors now, the complexity of our cases these days, the amount of litigation involved — we have better defense attorneys, technology has evolved, jurors are demanding more evidence," said Jermaine Guillory, chief of administration under Moore. Those are all positive developments because casefiles are getting more thorough, he said, but that also means more work for prosecutors.