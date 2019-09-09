Two seventh graders at Westdale Middle School were arrested Monday after an unloaded gun was found in one of their backpacks, according to a press release from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

An anonymous student told school officials that a student had a gun. Deputies responded to the school around 11 a.m.

A school administrator found a gun in a 14-year-old student's backpack. That student said a 13-year-old classmate brought the gun to school after taking it from home last week.

"This case is a prime example of how important it is that students come forward if they are aware of a weapon at school," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a statement. "Having that kind of information along with our School Resource Officers and School Drug Task Force made all the difference in preventing anything more serious."

The 13-year-old told deputies he showed the gun to the 14-year-old and a third student. He threatened the third students not to tell anyone about the gun.

The gun did not have ammunition or a magazine.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released a statement on the incident.

"The East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified today that a Westdale Middle School student was found in possession of an unloaded weapon. A student reported it to school administrators, who immediately took action and involved law enforcement. We have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior and any student who violates that policy will be recommended for expulsion and may face additional charges from law enforcement.

Please help us educate your children about the dangers and severe consequences of bringing any type of weapon on school grounds. All such incidents are taken extremely seriously. The safety of our students and faculty remains our top priority."

A robocall has been sent to parents alerting them of the incident."

The 14-year-old was arrested on illegally carrying of a firearm on school property and firearm free zone.

The 13-year-old was arrested on illegal carrying of a firearm on school property, firearm free zone and aggravated assault.

The third student was not arrested.