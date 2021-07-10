A 37-year-old man was arrested Friday as a suspect in a carjacking that took place at Baton Rouge General Hospital on June 22, BRPD reported.
The victim told police that around 8 a.m. she was parked outside "entrance three" at the BRG Bluebonnet Hospital on 8585 Picardy Ave. when a man approached her, saying someone on the other side of her car was trying to get her attention.
After she got out of her car to go look, the suspect hopped into the driver's seat of her white 2017 Toyota Tundra pickup.
The victim tried to pull the suspect out of her car, officials say, but he sped away from the hospital.
Surveillance footage corroborated the victim's testimony, officials said. BRPD identified the suspect as Kenyun Grimes, of Baton Rouge, and arrested him later that day.
This arrest comes on the heels of another, most likely unrelated, carjacking that took place on July 9 in the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center parking garage. Police are still looking for the stolen vehicle and suspect.