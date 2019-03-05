A man who thought he was meeting someone to buy a cell phone was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Monday night after he was confronted by four men, one with a gun, who tried to rob him, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The victim had arranged to go to 15000 block of North King Bradford Drive at South Sunderland Drive, off O'Neal Lane, about 3:30 p.m. Monday to buy a phone from another man, but instead was met by four men who demanded his wallet and vehicle, Casey Rayborn Hicks, Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.
The victim was trying to escape in his vehicle, when one of the men shot him in the leg, Hicks said. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, she said.
The incident is under investigation, Hick said.