An elderly woman was injured in a shooting reported late Friday morning off Gus Young Avenue, Baton Rouge police said.

Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the victim is expected to survive her injuries. He wasn't able to provide her exact age.

The shooting was reported in the 1300 block of North 46th Street, a neighborhood that has been plagued with gun violence for years.

That's just a few blocks from where Jerome Kinchen was shot and killed a few weeks ago in the parking lot of Ragusa Meat Market at the corner of Gus Young and North 48th Street. Police quickly arrested Armon Wilson in that case. The victim's family said the shooting stemmed from a disagreement over Kinchen's new apartment.

All that happened after three people were killed and another injured outside the same store following a quadruple shooting there in November 2018, a case that remains unsolved.