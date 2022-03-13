A Walker man accidentally shot and killed 17-year-old who was 25 weeks pregnant while playing with a gun in a car, an affidavit from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.
Chad Blackard, 23, was sitting in the back seat of a car that was driving south on Siegen Lane shorly after 6 p.m. Saturday when he took a handgun out of its holster and hung it on the passenger seat, according to an affidavit. Blackard bragged about how his gun "outperforms" a gun owned by another passenger, the document says.
He accidentally squeezed the trigger while re-adjusting the gun, and it fired, deputies said. A bullet went through the front passenger seat and hit Karrington Smith, 17, of Baton Rouge, in the back.
The driver pulled into the parking lot of a local business, where first responders were called. Smith was brought to a local hospital, where she and the fetus were pronounced dead, EBRSO said.
Before she died, Smith initially told deputies that the gun had accidentally fired while in her purse, EBRSO said, but further investigation revealed Blackard was responsible.
Blackard was booked into parish prison on counts of negligent homicide, third degree feticide and illegal use of weapons, the affidavit says.