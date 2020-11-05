Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Anthony Bergeron, 40, 12721 E. Glenhaven Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, improper lane usage, speeding, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses and proof of insurance required.
- Wilber Gutierrez, 22, 9955 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, headlights required, driver’s license required, misrepresentation during booking.
- Courtney McCray, 35, 3325 Monterrey Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, general speed law, seat belt violation
- Bria Jenkins, 28, 567 Sharp Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, careless operation.