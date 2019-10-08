The man suspected of killing a woman in Watson late Monday turned himself in almost 24 hours after the shooting, authorities said Tuesday night.

Terrell Anthony, 37, was taken into custody late Tuesday after authorities spent the day searching for him.

Jessica Clark, 31, was found dead around 11:30 p.m. Monday at her home in a quiet Watson subdivision. She had been shot multiple times while her children were home.

Anthony was under multiple forms of court supervision when the shooting occurred and his movements were supposed to have been restricted. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and adhere to a curfew after his release on $300,000 bond last fall in another homicide case out of Baton Rouge, and he was on parole after completing a prison sentence for cocaine possession.

The suspect has a long criminal record in East Baton Rouge that includes a 2018 domestic violence conviction. During that case he admitted to abusing Clark previously.

