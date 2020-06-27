Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Andre Ardoin, 44, 6367 Greenwell Springs, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, reckless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Jimmy Minniefield, 48, 4415 Victoria Dr., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and license plate required.