PRAIRIEVILLE — A Mississippi man driving an 18-wheeler that crashed into stopped traffic on Interstate 10 Wednesday night, killing one woman and injuring 18 people, was booked into the Ascension Parish jail on multiple counts, Louisiana State Police said.
The fatal wreck that happened about 9 p.m. near the La. 73 exit, involved 10 other vehicles down the eastbound side of I-10 in Ascension Parish.
The truck driver, John White, 56, of Ecru, Mississippi, was approaching stopped traffic and failed to stop, causing a chain reaction crash, State Police Troop A said.
Julie Holmes, 46, of Gonzales, was killed in the crash.
White was booked on one count of negligent homicide and 18 counts of negligent injuring. Impairment was not suspected to be a factor, State Police said.
According to jail records, bail had not yet been set as of Thursday evening.
The crash remains under investigation.