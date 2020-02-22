A Baton Rouge man was taken into custody Friday night after he stabbed one man, fled the scene and then stabbed another in the chest, puncturing his lung, police say.

Christopher Stills, 26, Finch Street, Baton Rouge, was booked in Parish Prison Friday on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, as well as counts of simple robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle and resisting an officer.

Baton Rouge Police responded at 4:41 p.m. Friday to a report of a stabbing at Stills’ residence, where a man claimed Stills had just stabbed him with a small knife, an account corroborated by several witnesses, according to Stills’ arrest warrant. Witnesses said Stills then fled on foot, heading east on Finch Street. While there, police received a report of a second stabbing two blocks away, where a man had just been stabbed in the right side of the chest.

At the hospital, where he was battling a life-threatening injury, this second victim gave a description to police of his attacker, a description which matched up with Still’s physical traits and the clothes he was wearing, according to the warrant.

Stills has several previous arrests.

In October 2014, Stills was accused of shooting the prominent Baton Rouge boxer Emanuel Augustus, also known as Emanuel Burton, a few blocks from the gym where the boxer first trained while growing up in the city. Police have said Augustus, who survived, was an innocent bystander to an argument, allegedly between Stills and another man, when shots rang out.

In March 2016, prosecutors dropped the charges, citing the death of a key witness.