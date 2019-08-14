The man whose body was found decomposing inside his Scotlandville home Monday afternoon had died from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said Wednesday.

East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said the death of Michael Allen, 36, was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was performed on Wednesday.

Clark declined to release information about how much time passed between when Allen was killed and when his body was discovered. That information will likely come to light later if police solve the case and make an arrest.

Baton Rouge police said Allen had not been heard from in several days when he was found. His family told the Advocate they arrived at Allen's home shortly after his body had been removed and found blood and maggots throughout the house.

+3 Family seeking justice after homicide victim's body found decomposing in his Scotlandville home The man found dead inside his Scotlandville home Monday afternoon was likely shot days earlier and left there decomposing until his neighbor n…

Bullet holes were visible in the shattered front window of the house on Townsley Street, a residential neighborhood off Scenic Highway that's just a short distance from Southern University's campus. A foul smell also lingered outside the home Tuesday afternoon, more than 24 hours after Allen's body had been removed.

Allen's family said his neighbor called police Monday afternoon after realizing she hadn't seen Allen outside walking his dog recently and then noticed a foul smell emanating from his house.