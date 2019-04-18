br.tangiteenshooting.adv

Rickey Nelson, 54

 Provided photo

A 54-year-old Independence man is in custody for allegedly shooting a teenage boy in Natalbany Thursday night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said. 

Rickey Nelson is charged with manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of 13-year-old Robert Stevenson, of Natalbany. 

Nelson allegedly shot Stevenson around 9:40 p.m. during a large disturbance outside of a home on Magee Road, officials said. Stevenson was struck in the chest and was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries. 

Officials said additional charges and arrests are believed to be forthcoming.

