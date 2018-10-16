Firefighters are working a fatal fire in Darrow Monday afternoon, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.
Fire officials with the state's fire marshal office are at the scene of a fatal fire in the 37000 block of La. 942 in Darrow, according to the office's Facebook page.
The person who died was not identified and the cause of the fire was not shared.
This fatal fire occurred about 12 hours after an elderly man was found dead in a fire in a Mid City Baton Rouge home.
