Four overnight structure fires in the downtown Baton Rouge area have been ruled arson, including one that destroyed a downtown law firm late Thursday.
Firefighters responded to Haymer Law Firm on East Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. and spent a full hour working to bring the fire under control, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The building was a total loss.
Owner Niles Haymer said he was devastated. He had purchased the building in 2005, early in his career, and "was so proud to have my own office blocks from the courthouse right in downtown Baton Rouge," he posted on Facebook early Friday morning.
"Over the years, I've put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into renovations and repairs, only for someone to destroy what I worked for in a matter of minutes," he said. "Well, you may be able to destroy the building but I won't be deterred. I'll still be in court this morning fighting for justice."
Firefighters are still investigating the string of fires, which all occurred within about two hours Thursday night and in close proximity to each other, but haven't arrested anyone. No one was injured in the incidents.
The first was reported around 8:30 p.m. at a vacant house on Braddock Street, which is across the interstate from McKinley Middle School in Old South Baton Rouge. Investigators determined the blaze started at the rear door of the house and later ruled it arson, fire department spokesman Mark Miles said in a news release.
Crews were then called to another fire around 9:25 p.m. at Ace Driving Academy at 1160 Florida Boulevard, which is also in the downtown area and almost two miles north of the location on Braddock Street.
Officials said firefighters arrived to find fire coming from the office. The building sustained heavy smoke damage. It was also ruled as arson.
An hour later, the fire department responded to another vacant house fire on North 12th Street. "This fire was next door to the Florida Boulevard fire," the department said in a press release. "The fire in this house never really got started."
That one was also ruled as arson, investigators said.
The fire at Haymer Law Firm was the fourth, reported around 10:45 p.m. Anyone with information on the fires is asked to contact officials at (225) 354-1419.
A man was arrested Friday morning in what's believed to be a separate and unrelated arson incident that occurred not long before 8 a.m. Thursday. Jarred Sparrow, 19, is accused of setting fire to a house in the 2900 Hollywood Street while the occupants were inside. The homeowner told investigators someone "kicked in his door and threw something in the home to set it ablaze."
The residents escaped unharmed in that incident, but the house was a total loss, officials said. The fire department announced Sparrow's arrest Friday morning, but didn't release any additional information about a possible motive.
"At this time, we have no reason to believe Sparrow is connected to the other arsons from last night," department spokesman Curt Monte said in a statement.