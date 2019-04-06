A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Friday for throwing a brick at one customer and wounding another with her crack pipe, police report.
Ganea Montague, 41, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison on aggravated second-degree battery.
Emergency personnel responded to a call on April 1 at a hardware store near Choctaw Drive that claimed a woman was “actively smoking crack cocaine” and “throwing bricks at customers,” according to the police report.
One of the victims told authorities Montague is the mother of his child and that she had cut him with her crack pipe. Montague admitted to cutting the victim and throwing a brick at another person's head.
Emergency personnel reported that the person who was cut would need stitches for an 8-inch-long laceration on his left forearm.