A 71-year-old Prairieville man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash on La. 42, according to Louisiana State Police.
Charles Fontenot was traveling westbound on La. 42 east of La. 932 in a 2006 Toyota Camry when, shortly after 5:30 p.m., he ran off the road and struck a tree, said Trooper First Class Taylor J. Scrantz.
Fontenot, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Scrantz said. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Fontenot for analysis.