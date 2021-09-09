A semi-truck slammed into rush-hour traffic, causing a fiery nine-car wreck by Lobdell Thursday that killed one and wounded several others, police say.
The pile-up happened around 3:30 p.m. and forced Louisiana State Police troopers to close the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 between the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and Grosse Tete.
For more than an hour after the crash, state troopers, with help from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, were still redirecting traffic to I-49 northbound to U.S. 190 east, LSP said.
"Please avoid the area if possible," LSP advised, "and expect delays."
Around 6:15 p.m., West Baton Rouge sheriff's officials said first-responders were still rerouting traffic while firefighters still battled the blaze that erupted nearly three hours earlier.
The lanes weren't opened to traffic again until after about 8 p.m.
Photos shared online by sheriff's officials showed black smoke billowing from the semi, an incinerated shell of a car and debris scattered about from the explosive crash.