A Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a Zachary man, whose body was found in a creek near Ethel in early June, the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said.
The victim, later identified as Billie Washington, 38, was found on June 9, in the Little Redwood Creek, near the intersection of La. 19 and La. 963. The autopsy that followed found that Washington died of a gunshot to his head.
With the help of the Zachary Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office over a months-long investigation, detectives with the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office issued a warrant on Aug. 4 for the arrest of the suspect in the shooting, Kavarius D. Grinner, 32, of Baton Rouge.
On Thursday, the U.S. Marshal's Task Force found and arrested Grinner in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Grinner was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive, then transported to East Feliciana Parish Jail, where he was booked on a count of second-degree murder, said East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis.