Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Robert Brown, 57, 9944 Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, equipment violation, and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Jared Collins, 21, 5727 Island Road, Jarreau, first-offense DWI, headlights required and others laws of the road.
- Jordan Downs, 26, 6031 Belle Grove Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to yield on left turn.
- Anne Evans, 19, 205 Orchard Run, Natchitoches, first-offense DWI and turns not allowed.
- John Fisher, 37, 10632 Dodger Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Shara Horne, 27, 5773 Woodview Lane, Jarreau, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Lloyd Turner, 46, 12236 Haven Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to signal, drinking in a motor vehicle and improper window tint.