On the three year anniversary of the ambush on Baton Rouge law enforcement that killed three and wounded three others, the officers' families took a moment Wednesday morning to remember their fallen heroes and ask for continued prayers for the men still recovering.

The father of injured East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy Nick Tullier, who was shot three times in the July 17, 2016 attack, posted on Facebook asking for people to never give up on his son. Tullier remains under intensive medical and therapeutic care in the Houston area, but he has long outlived his initial prognosis after emergency surgery three years ago when doctors said he had little chance of survival.

"He's here for a reason," James Tullier posted on the Facebook page called Nick Tullier Strong. "He survived for a reason."

However, Tullier frequently requires hospitalization, often because he is battling pneumonia. Just this week he had to return to the hospital after a fall from the lift sling his family uses to move him from a chair to his bed. Tullier was running a fever and had a seizure after the fall, his family reported Sunday, and remained in the hospital as of Wednesday.

"Please continue to pray for ALL members of the Blue Family including Nick; All Warriors of God," James Tullier posted Wednesday morning. "Today we say extra prayers for the families of Montrell Jackson, Brad Garafola, Matthew Gerald, and for continued healing for Bruce Simmons. We will forever be linked together. May God wrap his loving arms of peace around us."

A lone gunman opened fire on law enforcement officers early on July 17, 2017, at an Airline Highway convenience store. The gunman had traveled to Baton Rouge after the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling a few weeks earlier, which had ignited nationwide protests.

Baton Rouge Police officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald as well as East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Brad Garafola were killed in the attack. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy Bruce Simmons was injured, but has since returned to work after surgeries and rehabilitation. Baton Rouge Police officer Chad Montgomery was also grazed by a bullet, but his injury was minor.

In a private ceremony Wednesday morning, the families of the fallen law enforcement officers met at the site of the ambush and released balloons to remember their loved ones.

On Sunday, the St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church will hold a mass honoring the anniversary of the deadly shooting to remember all fallen law enforcement and first responders killed in the line of duty.