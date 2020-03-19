The St. George Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Dove Creek Apartments on Airline Highway Thursday afternoon that left a worker injured.
The fire was reported around 4 p.m. in the bathroom of a vacant apartment where work was being performed. A unit arrived seven minutes later, according to spokesman Eldon Ledoux.
Workers in the apartment extinguished the fire using dry chemical extinguishers. When they arrived on scene, the firefighters used thermal imagers to assure fire had not penetrated the walls or ceiling.
The fire was extinguished at 4:11 p.m. EMS treated and transported one of the workers with moderate burns to the hands and face.
Ledoux said an investigator arrived on scene to determine the cause of hte fire.
"The investigator concluded solvent vapors were ignited by a spark of undetermined origin," Ledoux said. "The result was a flash fire that was quickly extinguished."