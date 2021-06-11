A West Monroe man caught on camera tussling with a Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Thursday morning after authorities say he refused to leave a RaceTrac and then fought an officer trying to take him into custody.

Video circulating on social media shows Chadd Harper, 29, trading punches with an officer at the gas station off Airline Highway.

Video shows suspect, BRPD officer trading punches during arrest at RaceTrac A video circulating on social media shows a Baton Rouge police officer trading punches with a resistant man while struggling to take him into …

Newly released booking documents say the officer arrived at the RaceTrac around 8:47 a.m. Thursday on reports of a disturbance. An employee told the officer Harper refused to leave the business after being asked several times.

When the officer showed up, Harper was trying to throw a sign at the RaceTrac window, documents say.

After the officer asked Harper to put the sign down and place his hands on the wall, Harper “became very resistive,” his booking documents say. As the officer gave him commands, Harper refused, prompting the officer to fire his Taser.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The Taser didn’t connect, police say, so the officer fired once more and the connection failed again.

Harper then tried to run away, but the officer pepper-sprayed his face, documents say. Harper then tried to punch the officer several times, hitting him in the shoulder, so the officer tried to take Harper to the ground and subdue him. However, Harper tried to hit the officer with a rear elbow strike, prompting the officer to hit the man several times in the face so he would comply.

He kept kicking after other officers arrived and cuffed him.

Harper was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of battery of a police officer, one count of resisting an officer and one count of remaining in places after forbidden. He was released on an $8,500 bond that same day.

BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said Internal Affairs has been alerted to the incident and the officer seen punching back at Harper in the video has been placed on restrictive duty.