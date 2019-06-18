Two family members of former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey are unnamed individuals in federal court documents alleging fraud by former Our Lady of the Lake hospital head John Paul Funes, according to Business Report.

Davey reportedly confirmed to Business Report on Tuesday that his mother and sister "are the Florida-based 'Individuals A and B'" in the documents. They have not been charged in the case, according to the Business Report.

Funes, 49, is accused of taking more than $550,000 from the nonprofit fundraising arm for his personal use. He is expected to plead guilty Thursday when he appears before U.S. District Judge John deGravelles, Funes' attorney has said.

Some of the funds Funes is accused of stealing were allegedly used improperly to pay the parent of an LSU athlete. Funes reportedly gave Foundation money to the parent, ostensibly as wages for a job, according to two sources familiar with the probe who asked not to be identified because both said they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Funes allegedly gave Davey's relatives 18 checks totalling $107,000, according to the report. They ultimately funneled back approximately $63,000 of that.

Davey couldn't tell Business Report if his relatives had spoken with federal investigators. He was aware of the allegations, but he didn't have any details on why Funes may have send his relatives money. The alleged payments happened after Davey's time at LSU.

Davey played with the Tigers from 1998-2001 and was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2002 NFL draft, where he won two Super Bowls.

He threw for 4,400 yards and 29 touchdowns at LSU.

Last week, Funes made his first federal court appearance since being charged last week by federal prosecutors and said he understood that he's facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

Funes, who was fired in November as the OLOL Foundation's president and chief executive officer, is accused of falsifying vouchers since 2012 and creating fake records to cover up roughly $550,000 in thefts.